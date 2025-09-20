H-1B Visa Impact: US Tightens Grip on Foreign IT Workforce
Tata Consultancy Services is the second largest beneficiary of H-1B visas, trailing Amazon, with over 5,000 approvals in 2025. The Trump administration's new annual fee could dramatically affect Indian IT workers in the US. The policy intends to deter systemic abuse of the visa program by IT outsourcing firms.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has become the second largest beneficiary of H-1B visas, with over 5,000 approvals in 2025, according to federal data, following Amazon's lead.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicates Amazon had 10,044 workers utilizing H-1B visas by June 2025, followed by TCS with 5,505 approvals. Microsoft, Meta, and Apple are also among the top beneficiaries.
The Trump administration unveiled an annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visas to curb 'systemic abuse' of the program, predominantly by IT outsourcing firms, which are accused of harming American workers. This contentious move could critically impact Indian IT professionals in the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvard Under Scrutiny: The Trump Administration's Financial Oversight Battle
Legal Turmoil: Trump Administration Targets Prosecutors and Rivals
Judge Halts Trump Administration's Deportation of Guatemalan Minors
Sennheiser Unveils Exciting Discounts for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
Entertaining Developments: From Kimmel Controversy to Mariah on the Amazon