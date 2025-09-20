H-1B Visa Impact: US Tightens Grip on Foreign IT Workforce

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has become the second largest beneficiary of H-1B visas, with over 5,000 approvals in 2025, according to federal data, following Amazon's lead.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicates Amazon had 10,044 workers utilizing H-1B visas by June 2025, followed by TCS with 5,505 approvals. Microsoft, Meta, and Apple are also among the top beneficiaries.

The Trump administration unveiled an annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visas to curb 'systemic abuse' of the program, predominantly by IT outsourcing firms, which are accused of harming American workers. This contentious move could critically impact Indian IT professionals in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)