New Fee for H-1B Visas Targets Tech Firms
The Trump administration introduces a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, aimed at tech firms hiring foreign workers. This fee will not impact renewals or current visa holders, according to a White House official. It emphasizes being a one-time charge for new visa applicants.
The Trump administration has announced a substantial new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, a move that is expected to primarily affect technology companies that rely on foreign workers.
A White House official stated on Saturday that this fee applies only to new H-1B visa applicants and will not affect current visa holders or renewals.
This new charge, described as a one-time fee, demonstrates the administration's ongoing focus on immigration policies, particularly within the tech sector.
