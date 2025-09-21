Left Menu

New Fee for H-1B Visas Targets Tech Firms

The Trump administration introduces a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, aimed at tech firms hiring foreign workers. This fee will not impact renewals or current visa holders, according to a White House official. It emphasizes being a one-time charge for new visa applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 00:11 IST
New Fee for H-1B Visas Targets Tech Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced a substantial new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, a move that is expected to primarily affect technology companies that rely on foreign workers.

A White House official stated on Saturday that this fee applies only to new H-1B visa applicants and will not affect current visa holders or renewals.

This new charge, described as a one-time fee, demonstrates the administration's ongoing focus on immigration policies, particularly within the tech sector.

TRENDING

1
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
2
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
3
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India
4
Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025