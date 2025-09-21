New Fee for H-1B Visas Targets Tech Firms

The Trump administration has announced a substantial new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, a move that is expected to primarily affect technology companies that rely on foreign workers.

A White House official stated on Saturday that this fee applies only to new H-1B visa applicants and will not affect current visa holders or renewals.

This new charge, described as a one-time fee, demonstrates the administration's ongoing focus on immigration policies, particularly within the tech sector.