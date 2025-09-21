H-1B Visa Fee Shake-Up: Impact on Tech Giants and Current Holders
A new $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applicants, signed by President Trump, will soon impact Indian tech companies and others while sparing current holders and renewals. Tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon have advised employees to stay stateside. Current visa holders express concern on social media.
The United States is set to implement a new $100,000 annual fee for new H-1B visa applicants starting Sunday. This fee, imposed by a recent executive order from President Donald Trump, is not applicable to current visa holders re-entering the U.S., a White House official announced on Saturday.
Industry experts, including Nasscom, the Indian IT industry body, warned that the fee could disrupt operations for Indian tech companies that rely on deploying skilled professionals to the U.S. Nonetheless, the White House assured that the fee will not impact existing visa holders returning to the country or those renewing their visas. Instead, this fee will be levied during the upcoming H-1B lottery cycle.
The announcement has sparked apprehension among employees of major U.S. companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet. Internal communications from these companies, reviewed by Reuters, suggest they are advising H-1B visa holders to stay in the U.S. Meanwhile, on Rednote, a popular Chinese social media platform, many H-1B holders narrated their hurried returns to the U.S. to avoid the hefty new fee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sept 21 timeline for implementation a concern; one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty: Nasscom on H-1B visa fee hike.
India's tech services cos to be impacted, biz continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects: Nasscom on H-1B visa fee hike.
Will impact Indian nationals on H-1B, working for global, Indian cos: Nasscom on US raising annual visa application fee to USD 100,000.
Federal judge in Florida tosses President Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times, reports AP.
Judge Dismisses President Trump's $15 billion Defamation Suit