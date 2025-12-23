Empowering Women Online: Cyber Safety and Legal Support

Expressing profound concern over the escalating incidence of cybercrimes targeting women, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar on Tuesday urged the online community to exercise increased caution.

Speaking at an event at St Columba's College in Hazaribag, Rahatkar advised women to promptly report any cases of online fraud or harassment to the police, relevant social media platforms, and the NCW. She stressed the importance of raising awareness about cybercrime and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act among young people in educational institutions.

Accompanied by fellow NCW members, Rahatkar also attended a divisional training on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, encouraging officials to ensure justice for victims through due legal processes. She emphasized the need for fairness and confidentiality in handling cases to bolster public trust in the NCW.