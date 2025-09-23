Left Menu

Pudu Robotics Launches Revolutionary Self-Cleaning Docking Station

Pudu Robotics introduces the Self-Cleaning Docking Station as part of the PUDU CC1 Series ecosystem. The station automates cleaning cycles and enhances operational efficiency. Key features include squeegee and roller brush cleaning, smart stain detection, and a modular design for flexible configurations. It sets new standards for autonomous cleaning.

Updated: 23-09-2025 17:10 IST
Pudu Robotics, a significant player in the service robotics domain, has unveiled its latest innovation—the Self-Cleaning Docking Station. This advancement is poised to enhance the PUDU CC1 Series ecosystem by streamlining automated, dock-assisted cleaning processes, which maintain equipment efficiency and drastically cut back on routine maintenance.

The Self-Cleaning Docking Station boasts a range of features, including advanced squeegee cleaning technology and automated roller brush maintenance, significantly boosting the station's capabilities. Additionally, the smart stain detection system ensures superior cleaning standards are consistently met, all while increasing maintenance efficiency by 35 times.

Set to debut at CMS Berlin 2025, this station marks a new benchmark in autonomous cleaning technology. "By enabling robots to maintain themselves, we've unlocked true hands-free, unattended operations," stated Felix Zhang, CEO of Pudu Robotics. The company continues to innovate, driving productivity and standards in service robotics worldwide.

