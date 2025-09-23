Amazon Fresh's UK Retreat: Convenience Stores Close as Online Focus Grows
Amazon plans to close all its Amazon Fresh UK convenience stores, converting five to Whole Foods Markets. The move follows evaluations highlighting substantial online delivery opportunities. Strong demand persists for groceries from Amazon and delivery partners like Morrisons and Co-op. Expansion includes perishable groceries and same-day delivery on Amazon.co.uk.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Amazon has announced plans to shutter all of its Amazon Fresh UK convenience grocery stores, with five of them transitioning into Whole Foods Market outlets. The announcement comes under five years after entering the market, as Amazon shifts focus to strengthen its online delivery services.
After a thorough evaluation of its business operations, the retail giant cited strong demand for online grocery deliveries over physical store visits. Key contributors to this growth are its Amazon.co.uk store and partnerships with grocery brands such as Morrisons and Co-op.
Looking ahead, Amazon is gearing up to offer perishable groceries and other essentials for same-day delivery on its flagship UK platform, Amazon.co.uk. The strategic move includes transforming select Amazon Fresh stores into Whole Foods Market outlets, expanding their store footprint.
