Artemis 2: Countdown to Humanity's Next Moon Voyage

NASA officials have confirmed that the Artemis program's groundbreaking crewed mission is poised for an April 2026 launch, with potential for an earlier date. The mission aims to send astronauts on a pivotal journey around the moon, marking a milestone in lunar exploration.

Set as a crucial test for the more ambitious Artemis 3 moon landing mission, Artemis 2 involves a 10-day trip designed to gather critical data and enhance mission readiness. Artemis 3 is slated for 2027 and anticipates utilizing a moon lander variant of SpaceX's Starship rocket.

Artemis 2 will deploy the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, developed by Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin, respectively. Crew members include Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and first-time lunar participant Canadian Jeremy Hansen.

(With inputs from agencies.)