L&T and BEL Forge Strategic Partnership for Advanced Combat Aircraft

Larsen & Toubro has teamed up with Bharat Electronics Ltd to enhance Indian Air Force's technologies. This collaboration will focus on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program, strengthening national security and self-reliance. The partnership will leverage both companies' expertise to develop 5th-generation fighter aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:09 IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) have announced a strategic partnership to advance technologies for the Indian Air Force. This collaboration aims to strengthen national security and foster self-reliance in defense technologies, a crucial move amid rising global tensions.

The partnership is focused on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. L&T and BEL bring their respective strengths to the table, with L&T contributing strategic defense and aerospace expertise, while BEL adds prowess in defense electronics and systems. Both firms will respond to the Expression of Interest issued by India's Aeronautical Development Agency in the coming weeks.

This collaboration represents a pivotal step in enhancing India's defense capabilities. Both L&T and BEL have previously contributed to the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft program with vital aero-structure modules and avionics systems. L&T's Chairman, S N Subrahmanyan, highlighted that the partnership aligns with India's defense modernization goals and the government's vision for self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

