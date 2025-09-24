India's Semiconductor GCCs Focus on Specialized Talent Amid Hiring Shifts

India's semiconductor design global capability centres (GCCs) are altering their hiring practices. According to a report by talent solutions provider Careernet, the focus has shifted towards specialized, high-value roles rather than large-scale recruitment, as indicated by job posting data from the first quarter of this financial year.

The report highlights a 22% drop in overall hiring volume across the top 50 semiconductor design GCCs during the initial quarter of FY26 compared to the previous year. However, there is an escalating demand for niche skill sets driven by India's robust government initiatives and its potential to lead in AI, cloud, and R&D sectors.

Data from 79 large, midsize, and startup semiconductor design GCCs reveals a strong demand for core VLSI skills, system and application software, and IT support roles. The hiring focus is on digital design engineers, verification specialists, and system software developers, while leadership and non-core support roles remain muted.