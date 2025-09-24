Emergent Secures $23 Million to Fuel Global AI Innovation

Emergent, renowned for its agentic vibe-coding platform, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised $23 million in a series A funding round. The investment round was led by Lightspeed, with notable contributions from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and several angel investors including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, and Balaji Srinivasan.

This fresh infusion of capital elevates Emergent's total funding to $30 million. The company intends to channel these funds into strengthening its workforce and augmenting its investment in cutting-edge AI research, as stated by the company.

Mukund Jha, Co-founder and CEO of Emergent, highlighted that the new funding will enable the company to globally scale its platform, attract exceptional talent, and accelerate innovation. The ultimate goal is to enhance their product capabilities and deliver significant solutions that empower users to achieve more efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)