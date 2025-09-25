Chatterbox Technologies IPO: A New Era in Digital Marketing

Chatterbox Technologies Limited, a leader in digital and influencer marketing, is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 25, 2025. The firm aims to raise ₹ 42.86 crores, with shares priced between ₹ 110 - ₹ 115 per share, listed on the BSE SME platform.

The proceeds will bolster the company's capital for business expansion, new office setups, and enhance brand-building efforts. Key figures, including Managing Director Raj Mishra and Non-Executive Chairman Curt Marvis, highlighted the potential of the IPO to drive innovation and scale operations in India and beyond.

With over 1,000 campaigns managed and a strong international presence, Chatterbox utilizes platforms like Chtrbox and ChtrSocial to connect brands with influencers. As the digital marketing ecosystem rapidly evolves, the company is poised for strategic growth, aligning with global digital trends.

