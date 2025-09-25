Apple Challenges EU's Digital Markets Act: Calls for New Regulations

Apple has called on the European Union to repeal the Digital Markets Act, a series of regulations aimed at curbing the influence of large tech companies, arguing that it hampers innovation and compromises user privacy. The iPhone maker claims that European users are experiencing delays in receiving new features due to these restrictions.

On Wednesday, the European Commission stated that Apple and other 'Gatekeepers' must ensure interoperability with third-party devices, a mandatory requirement under the act. As a result, Apple has had to delay key features in the EU, such as iPhone mirroring to Mac, which the company attributes to engineering challenges tied to compliance.

Apple further points out that the DMA has led to a less secure app environment for EU users, with new risks introduced through sideloading and alternative marketplaces. Despite its criticisms, the company must adhere to the EU's legal framework, although President Trump's administration has also critiqued the DMA.

(With inputs from agencies.)