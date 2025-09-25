Left Menu

Apple Challenges EU's Digital Markets Act: Calls for New Regulations

Apple has urged the European Union to repeal the Digital Markets Act, arguing it delays new features and increases privacy risks. The tech company highlights compliance challenges while launching new features, stating the DMA makes it harder to do business in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:13 IST
Apple Challenges EU's Digital Markets Act: Calls for New Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple has called on the European Union to repeal the Digital Markets Act, a series of regulations aimed at curbing the influence of large tech companies, arguing that it hampers innovation and compromises user privacy. The iPhone maker claims that European users are experiencing delays in receiving new features due to these restrictions.

On Wednesday, the European Commission stated that Apple and other 'Gatekeepers' must ensure interoperability with third-party devices, a mandatory requirement under the act. As a result, Apple has had to delay key features in the EU, such as iPhone mirroring to Mac, which the company attributes to engineering challenges tied to compliance.

Apple further points out that the DMA has led to a less secure app environment for EU users, with new risks introduced through sideloading and alternative marketplaces. Despite its criticisms, the company must adhere to the EU's legal framework, although President Trump's administration has also critiqued the DMA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leaders Rally for 'Swachhta Hi Seva' to Promote Clean and Green India

Leaders Rally for 'Swachhta Hi Seva' to Promote Clean and Green India

 India
2
Kerala Nurses Default on Gulf Loans: Legal Actions Escalate

Kerala Nurses Default on Gulf Loans: Legal Actions Escalate

 India
3
Sarkozy's Legal Battles: Guilty of Conspiracy, Acquitted of Corruption

Sarkozy's Legal Battles: Guilty of Conspiracy, Acquitted of Corruption

 Global
4
Delhi High Court Denies Parole to Convicted Terrorist Mohd. Ayoub Mir Citing Security Risks

Delhi High Court Denies Parole to Convicted Terrorist Mohd. Ayoub Mir Citing...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025