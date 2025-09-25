Surge 11: Where AI and Entrepreneurial Spirit Converge

Peak XV has unveiled its 11th cohort of the Surge program, a prominent platform for early-stage startups. This year's lineup comprises 23 startups, with notable figures like cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar among the co-founders. Emphasizing AI solutions, the cohort spans various sectors including manufacturing, semiconductors, finance, and consumer marketing.

The cohort, Surge's most AI-focused to date, includes four fintech companies and several consumer brands. Noteworthy founders include Olympic swimmer Grant Brits and industry veteran Siddhant Jayakumar, who lead innovative AI ventures. The global reach of this group extends across markets in India, the Asia-Pacific region, and beyond.

Launched in 2019, Surge has grown significantly, with over 170 startups participating since its inception. The program offers seed capital, mentorship, and networking opportunities, concluding with an international immersion. This year's cohort will culminate in a U.S. immersion, signifying its global aspirations and continued influence in seed-stage entrepreneurship.