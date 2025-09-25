Left Menu

Google Appeals to Supreme Court Over Unprecedented Epic Games Lawsuit Verdict

Google has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt sections of a judicial order forcing significant changes to its Play store, following a lawsuit from Epic Games. The order, which mandates more open access to app distribution and billing, could cause reputational damage and competitive disadvantages for Google.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google is seeking intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court to pause key components of a ruling that would necessitate sweeping changes to the Play store, as it gears up to contest a lawsuit initiated by 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games.

Google, in a Wednesday filing, labeled the judge's decree as unprecedented, highlighting potential harm to its reputation and competitive position if implemented. Epic sued Google in 2020, alleging monopolistic practices on its Android app distribution and transactions, resulting in a favorable 2023 jury verdict in San Francisco.

The trial's mandate by U.S. District Judge James Donato compels Google to permit rival app store downloads within its Play store and allow developers external links, circumventing Google's billing system. Google contends these changes impact over 100 million U.S. Android users and 500,000 developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

