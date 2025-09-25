Google Faces Second EU Fine Under Digital Markets Act

Alphabet's Google is bracing for a second potential eurozone fine, as the European Commission finalizes its decision under EU Digital Markets Act regulations, according to sources close to the matter.

This comes after Google was already fined 2.95 billion euros for allegedly favoring its online ad technology services over competitors. The looming penalty addresses earlier charges that Google favored its own vertical search engines over rivals, impacting sectors like comparison shopping, airlines, hotels, and retailers.

Despite Google's attempts to mitigate concerns with new proposals, criticism persists, notably amidst broader geopolitical trade tensions and criticisms from the Trump administration. Nonetheless, the Commission appears under no urgent pressure to conclude the case.