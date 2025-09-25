Amazon Faces $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement Over Prime Subscriptions

Amazon.com is set to pay a $2.5 billion settlement to resolve allegations from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The FTC accused Amazon of signing up users for Prime subscriptions without consent and making the cancellation process unnecessarily difficult.

As part of the settlement, $1.5 billion will be allocated to a fund to compensate eligible Prime subscribers. Despite the hefty settlement, Amazon will not admit any wrongdoing. The company's stock remained largely unaffected following the announcement.

This case marks a significant victory for the FTC, which has been increasing its scrutiny of tech giants. The investigation began in President Trump's first term, while the case was filed under President Biden. The settlement is noted as the second-largest restitution amount for an FTC action.