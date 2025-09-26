Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Raising Stakes in Global Trade War

President Donald Trump has introduced new tariffs, including 100% duties on branded drugs and 25% on heavy-duty trucks. The tariffs aim to counteract massive imports and are a strategic foreign policy tool. Concerns arise over global economic impacts, especially in pharmaceutical and automotive industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 08:16 IST
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Raising Stakes in Global Trade War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has intensified the trade war, announcing new tariffs on Thursday covering a broad array of imported goods. The new levies include a 100% duty on branded pharmaceuticals and a 25% tariff on heavy-duty trucks, effective next week. While the move aims to curb large-scale imports into the United States, it has sparked concerns over its impact on global trade and economic stability.

The announcement came via Truth Social, with additional tariffs on items like kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture taking effect from October 1. The pharmaceutical industry reacted with sinking stock prices across Asia, while doubts linger over whether countries with existing trade agreements will be exempt from these new measures.

The latest tariff strategy is part of President Trump's use of high duties as a foreign policy tool, designed to renegotiate trade deals and exert political pressure. While supporters tout it as a significant revenue source, the potential repercussions on industries such as pharmaceuticals and automotive raise questions about the broader economic implications.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariff Shock: Global Stock Market Reactions

Trump's Tariff Shock: Global Stock Market Reactions

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Patrushev's Strategic India Visit

Strengthening Ties: Patrushev's Strategic India Visit

 India
3
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Raising Stakes in Global Trade War

Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Raising Stakes in Global Trade War

 Global
4
ByteDance Bolsters U.S. Presence with New Operations

ByteDance Bolsters U.S. Presence with New Operations

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025