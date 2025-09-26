Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order facilitating the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to American and global investors. The decision, backed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, aims to enhance national security and data privacy while maintaining TikTok's popularity in the United States.
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order mandating the sale of Chinese-owned TikTok's U.S. operations to both domestic and international investors, a move intended to address concerns about national security outlined in a pending 2024 law.
The new American-run entity, valued at approximately $14 billion, will involve significant figures in the business world, such as Michael Dell and Rupert Murdoch. However, many aspects of the transaction, including the use of TikTok's critical recommendation algorithm, remain under scrutiny.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly given his approval to the arrangement, which will see Oracle and others owning significant stakes in TikTok's U.S. operations. This step aims to ensure compliance with legislation mandating a sell-off of TikTok's U.S. assets to curb foreign influence and protect data privacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
