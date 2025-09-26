Left Menu

The Bowing Out of a Legend: MiG-21's Final Flight in Indian Skies

The legendary MiG-21 jets of the Indian Air Force took their final flight in Indian skies, closing a historic chapter in military aviation. A grand farewell ceremony in Chandigarh marked the decommissioning of these iconic aircraft, highlighting their significant role in shaping India's air defense history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:41 IST
The Bowing Out of a Legend: MiG-21's Final Flight in Indian Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force made their final flight, closing a chapter in aviation history on Friday. These jets have been the backbone of India's aerial combat fleet for over six decades.

On a picture-perfect day in Chandigarh, with clear blue skies, the retirement ceremony marked the culmination of the MiG-21's illustrious service. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the MiG-21 as a symbol of national pride and deep India-Russia ties, attributing numerous proud moments in military aviation to this aircraft.

A ceremonial flypast and a decommissioning event were held at Chandigarh, the site where the MiG-21 was first inducted in the 1960s. The event featured a magnificent display, including skydiving by IAF's Akash Ganga team and aerobatic performances. Despite their undeniable contribution to India's air defenses, the ageing jets were criticized for a troubling safety record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
2
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India
3
Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams

Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion...

 Senegal
4
Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025