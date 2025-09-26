The Bowing Out of a Legend: MiG-21's Final Flight in Indian Skies

The iconic MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force made their final flight, closing a chapter in aviation history on Friday. These jets have been the backbone of India's aerial combat fleet for over six decades.

On a picture-perfect day in Chandigarh, with clear blue skies, the retirement ceremony marked the culmination of the MiG-21's illustrious service. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the MiG-21 as a symbol of national pride and deep India-Russia ties, attributing numerous proud moments in military aviation to this aircraft.

A ceremonial flypast and a decommissioning event were held at Chandigarh, the site where the MiG-21 was first inducted in the 1960s. The event featured a magnificent display, including skydiving by IAF's Akash Ganga team and aerobatic performances. Despite their undeniable contribution to India's air defenses, the ageing jets were criticized for a troubling safety record.

(With inputs from agencies.)