The Bowing Out of a Legend: MiG-21's Final Flight in Indian Skies
The legendary MiG-21 jets of the Indian Air Force took their final flight in Indian skies, closing a historic chapter in military aviation. A grand farewell ceremony in Chandigarh marked the decommissioning of these iconic aircraft, highlighting their significant role in shaping India's air defense history.
The iconic MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force made their final flight, closing a chapter in aviation history on Friday. These jets have been the backbone of India's aerial combat fleet for over six decades.
On a picture-perfect day in Chandigarh, with clear blue skies, the retirement ceremony marked the culmination of the MiG-21's illustrious service. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the MiG-21 as a symbol of national pride and deep India-Russia ties, attributing numerous proud moments in military aviation to this aircraft.
A ceremonial flypast and a decommissioning event were held at Chandigarh, the site where the MiG-21 was first inducted in the 1960s. The event featured a magnificent display, including skydiving by IAF's Akash Ganga team and aerobatic performances. Despite their undeniable contribution to India's air defenses, the ageing jets were criticized for a troubling safety record.
