Odisha Pioneers Citizen Services with 'Ama Sathi' WhatsApp Chatbot

The Odisha government has launched 'Ama Sathi', a WhatsApp chatbot allowing citizens to access 120 services including certificate applications, license requests, and public grievances. Developed with Meta, the tool is available in Odia and English, featuring voice capabilities, to enhance interaction with various government services for the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards digitizing public services, the Odisha government has rolled out a WhatsApp chatbot named 'Ama Sathi'. This new tool aims to bring 120 government services closer to the citizens of Odisha, offering conveniences such as applying for birth and income certificates, and securing driving and fertilizer licenses, all through a simple chat interface.

The chatbot, accessible via WhatsApp number 9437292000, supports both the Odia and English languages and includes voice capabilities. It extends valuable support for tracking public grievances and accessing resources related to housing, urban development, education, and agriculture, thereby enhancing the public's interaction with general administration services.

Developed by the Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative in association with Meta, 'Ama Sathi' aims to revolutionize citizen-to-government interactions. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Meta's Arun Srinivas emphasize the chatbot's role in simplifying processes and improving accessibility, marking Odisha as the second state after Andhra Pradesh to adopt this technological advancement in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

