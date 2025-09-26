Left Menu

Starbucks Appoints Ningyu Chen as Interim CTO Amid Tech-Focused Turnaround

Starbucks names Ningyu Chen as interim Chief Technology Officer following Deb Hall Lefevre's resignation. Despite this transition, the company remains dedicated to its 'Back to Starbucks' technology plan. Initiatives include AI-powered tools and closures of underperforming stores, aiming to revive the chain's popularity and improve financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Starbucks is undergoing significant leadership changes with the resignation of Chief Technology Officer Deb Hall Lefevre, as revealed by an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The company swiftly moved to appoint Ningyu Chen, previously Senior Vice President of Global Experience Technology, as its interim CTO.

Despite the departure of Lefevre, Starbucks remains committed to its 'Back to Starbucks' strategy, which centers on technological advancements to revitalize its operations and recapture its lost appeal. This includes introducing AI-powered initiatives such as automated inventory counters and AI assistants for baristas.

The company's turnaround strategy, led by CEO Brian Niccol, also involves closing underperforming stores and eliminating 900 non-retail positions. These moves follow a challenging period for the company, with shares declining 12% over the past year, in contrast to a 16% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

