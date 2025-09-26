Starbucks Appoints Ningyu Chen as Interim CTO Amid Tech-Focused Turnaround

Starbucks is undergoing significant leadership changes with the resignation of Chief Technology Officer Deb Hall Lefevre, as revealed by an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The company swiftly moved to appoint Ningyu Chen, previously Senior Vice President of Global Experience Technology, as its interim CTO.

Despite the departure of Lefevre, Starbucks remains committed to its 'Back to Starbucks' strategy, which centers on technological advancements to revitalize its operations and recapture its lost appeal. This includes introducing AI-powered initiatives such as automated inventory counters and AI assistants for baristas.

The company's turnaround strategy, led by CEO Brian Niccol, also involves closing underperforming stores and eliminating 900 non-retail positions. These moves follow a challenging period for the company, with shares declining 12% over the past year, in contrast to a 16% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

