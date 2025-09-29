Left Menu

Hungary's Media Retaliation: A Cross-Border News Standoff

Hungary has restricted access to 12 Ukrainian news websites within its borders following a similar action by Ukraine. Ukraine had earlier banned several portals, including Hungarian ones, accusing them of disseminating Russian propaganda. This move signals escalating media tensions between the two nations.

Updated: 29-09-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:50 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary has taken a firm stance by blocking access to 12 Ukrainian news websites within its territory. This decision comes in direct response to Ukraine's previous action against various news portals it claimed were promoting Russian narratives.

Earlier this month, Ukraine initiated bans on several news platforms, including two Hungarian sites, citing concerns over the spread of Russian propaganda. This prompted Hungary's leadership to react by enforcing similar restrictions.

The move signifies a growing rift in media relations between the neighboring countries, stirring concerns over press freedom and bilateral relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

