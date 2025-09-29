Left Menu

Trump Plaza Project Unveiled in Jeddah: A $1 Billion Vision

Dar Global has announced plans for a $1 billion Trump Plaza development in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This marks the second collaboration with the Trump Organization in the kingdom, following last year's Trump Tower. The new project will feature luxury residences, offices, and a Central Park-inspired park.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dar Global, a prominent Saudi real estate developer, has revealed plans to construct a monumental $1 billion Trump Plaza in Jeddah. This announcement marks a continued expansion of U.S. President Donald Trump's family business into the Gulf region.

This venture will be the Trump Organization's second branded project in the kingdom, following the successful launch of Trump Tower Jeddah last year. The Trump Organization, known for its U.S.-centric operations, maintains significant overseas interests, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The organization has collaborated with Dar Global, a subsidiary of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, for several ambitious projects, including Trump towers in Dubai and Jeddah.

The newly proposed Jeddah Plaza will feature premium living options, serviced apartments, office space, and exclusive townhouses. A standout feature is a Central Park-inspired park stretching through the development. Further project details, including the expected completion date, have not yet been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

