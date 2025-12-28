Uttar Pradesh's Heritage Corridor: A Model of Modern Development
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the heritage corridor project in Gorakhpur, emphasizing it as a model for development. The project, costing Rs 555.56 crore, aims to enhance the city's infrastructure. Adityanath instructed officials on quality control and the integration of cultural elements in the development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The ambitious heritage corridor project in Gorakhpur, overseen by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is setting the bar for urban development in the region.
This 3.5-kilometre initiative, known as Virasat Galiyara, is being developed at a substantial investment of Rs 555.56 crore, promising to revamp the city's infrastructure and instilling confidence among its residents.
During a recent inspection, Adityanath urged the Public Works Department to maintain quality and expedite completion. He emphasized integrating cultural elements, like a statue of Bandhu Singh, ensuring modernity complements cultural heritage.
ALSO READ
Key Infrastructure Projects in Palghar: Progress and Challenges
Assam Cabinet Fast-Tracks Infrastructure & Cultural Initiatives
Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure
Lutyens' Delhi Set for Major Infrastructure Overhaul
Empowering Grassroots: Odisha's Anganwadi Infrastructure Revamp