Uttar Pradesh's Heritage Corridor: A Model of Modern Development

The ambitious heritage corridor project in Gorakhpur, overseen by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is setting the bar for urban development in the region.

This 3.5-kilometre initiative, known as Virasat Galiyara, is being developed at a substantial investment of Rs 555.56 crore, promising to revamp the city's infrastructure and instilling confidence among its residents.

During a recent inspection, Adityanath urged the Public Works Department to maintain quality and expedite completion. He emphasized integrating cultural elements, like a statue of Bandhu Singh, ensuring modernity complements cultural heritage.