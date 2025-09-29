Left Menu

Pace Digitek IPO Receives 55% Subscription on Day Two

Pace Digitek's initial public offering garnered a 55% subscription on its second day, driven by various investor categories. The offering, aimed at raising capital for infrastructure and general purposes, sees strategic demand from non-institutional and retail individual investors, highlighting the company's strong standing in telecom infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:04 IST
Pace Digitek IPO Receives 55% Subscription on Day Two
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pace Digitek's debut on the public offering scene saw notable engagement, with the IPO achieving a 55% subscription by the second day, according to figures from the NSE. This initial share sale underscores investor confidence in the Bengaluru-based telecom infrastructure firm.

Non-institutional investors led the charge with a 78% subscription, while retail individual investors contributed a robust 62%. However, qualified institutional buyers showed more restrained interest with a mere 23% subscription rate. The company has successfully raised over Rs 245 crore from anchor investors.

Priced between Rs 208 and Rs 219 per share, the IPO aims to raise Rs 819.15 crore through fresh share issuance. Proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditures and general corporate initiatives, reinforcing the company's strategic growth plans in the telecom sector.

TRENDING

1
Hardik Pandya's Resilience: The Heartbeat of Team India's Success

Hardik Pandya's Resilience: The Heartbeat of Team India's Success

 United Arab Emirates
2
Rory McIlroy and Europe's Road to Ryder Cup Redemption

Rory McIlroy and Europe's Road to Ryder Cup Redemption

 United States
3
Action Ordered Against Absent MSRTC Depot Heads Amid Rains

Action Ordered Against Absent MSRTC Depot Heads Amid Rains

 India
4
India's Commerce and Industry Shift: Embracing Arattai Amid Swadeshi Push

India's Commerce and Industry Shift: Embracing Arattai Amid Swadeshi Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025