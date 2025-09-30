VinFast Partners with SBI to Accelerate India's EV Ecosystem

VinFast Auto India has joined forces with the State Bank of India, sealing a Memorandum of Understanding to provide financing options for its exclusive dealer network. This partnership aims to ease financing terms and support the expansion of VinFast's presence in India's electric vehicle market.

The dealer finance agreement with SBI offers attractive interest rates and flexible repayment plans, enabling dealers to grow their operations. This aligns with VinFast's mission to accelerate sustainable mobility solutions in India, leveraging SBI's vast network and extensive digital capabilities.

Remarking on the collaboration, VinFast Asia's CEO, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, emphasized the importance of a robust EV ecosystem built on strong customer and dealer relationships. SBI's Deputy Managing Director echoed this, highlighting the role of financing in transitioning to green mobility as VinFast launches its premium EV models in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)