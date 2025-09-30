Left Menu

VinFast Partners with SBI to Accelerate India's EV Ecosystem

VinFast Auto India signs an MoU with State Bank of India to enhance its dealer network's financing. This collaboration offers attractive terms to dealers and aims to expand VinFast's reach, promoting sustainable mobility in India's growing EV market. The partnership signifies a strategic move to strengthen the EV ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:50 IST
VinFast Partners with SBI to Accelerate India's EV Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

VinFast Auto India has joined forces with the State Bank of India, sealing a Memorandum of Understanding to provide financing options for its exclusive dealer network. This partnership aims to ease financing terms and support the expansion of VinFast's presence in India's electric vehicle market.

The dealer finance agreement with SBI offers attractive interest rates and flexible repayment plans, enabling dealers to grow their operations. This aligns with VinFast's mission to accelerate sustainable mobility solutions in India, leveraging SBI's vast network and extensive digital capabilities.

Remarking on the collaboration, VinFast Asia's CEO, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, emphasized the importance of a robust EV ecosystem built on strong customer and dealer relationships. SBI's Deputy Managing Director echoed this, highlighting the role of financing in transitioning to green mobility as VinFast launches its premium EV models in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute

RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute

 India
2
Euro Zone Yields Drop Amid Anticipated Inflation Data

Euro Zone Yields Drop Amid Anticipated Inflation Data

 Global
3
Nationwide Strike Hits Nigeria's Oil Sector Amidst Union Dismissals at Dangote Refinery

Nationwide Strike Hits Nigeria's Oil Sector Amidst Union Dismissals at Dango...

 Global
4
Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics

Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025