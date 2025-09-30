The Hartford Unveils India Technology Center to Drive AI and Digital Innovation

The Hartford, a major US insurance firm, has inaugurated its India Technology Center, signaling a major step in enhancing its technological capabilities. This move underscores the company's commitment to artificial intelligence and digital innovation, according to a press release.

In Hyderabad, the technology center is designed with cutting-edge workstations and collaboration areas that encourage teamwork and creativity. It also offers training facilities to support ongoing learning and professional advancement. A distinctive feature of the new office is its history wall, commemorating The Hartford's two-century-long legacy.

Shekar Pannala, the Chief Information Officer, highlighted the company's tradition of valuing its workforce. By establishing a technology center in India, The Hartford aims to create new digital and AI capabilities, positioning itself as a leader in insurance technology. As a Fortune 200 company with over 19,000 employees globally, The Hartford is making strides to attract top engineering talent and drive large-scale innovation.