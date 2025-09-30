Allied Space Maneuvers Strengthen Strategic Defenses
France and the U.S. are planning another joint space mission to enhance national security, amid increasing threats from China and Russia. This follows successful collaboration between military satellites of allied nations, highlighting a new global space race and the strategic importance of space as a military domain.
France and the United States are gearing up for a coordinated satellite mission aimed at enhancing spying capabilities as China's military presence in space grows, a U.S. general confirmed to Reuters.
This initiative marks the Pentagon's third collaborative mission in space, with past operations involving France and the UK. The competitive space domain sees threats to essential communication and intelligence satellites, with China, Russia, and the U.S. all demonstrating anti-satellite weaponry.
U.S. Space Force's Lieutenant General Douglas Schiess emphasized the importance of international alliances in this new era of the space race. French officials highlighted the success of previous missions and the need for readiness in military space operations.
