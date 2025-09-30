OpenAI's Sora 2 Set to Revolutionize AI Interactions
OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, announced the launch of Sora 2, an innovative app now available on iOS in the US and Canada. Promising to expand quickly, this launch allows ChatGPT Pro subscribers to utilize the groundbreaking features of Sora 2.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:43 IST
OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has revealed the launch of Sora 2, an iOS application crafted to enhance AI interactions. Currently accessible in the US and Canada, the app promises to deliver advanced features for ChatGPT Pro subscribers.
Altman highlighted the rapid expansion plans, emphasizing OpenAI's commitment to broadening the availability of Sora 2. This aligns with OpenAI's mission to wield groundbreaking technology tools across the globe.
With the Sora 2 app, OpenAI is set to offer users enhanced functionality and advanced interactive capabilities, making significant strides in artificial intelligence applications for professional environments.
- READ MORE ON:
- OpenAI
- Sora 2
- Sam Altman
- iOS
- app
- US
- Canada
- ChatGPT Pro
- AI
- technology
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kylian Mbappé's Hat Trick Ignites Real Madrid's Resounding Victory in Kazakhstan
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry
White House Restores Key Advisory Board for Nuclear Workers' Health Claims
US tariff collections to continue through a government shutdown, DHS says