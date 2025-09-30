Left Menu

OpenAI's Sora 2 Set to Revolutionize AI Interactions

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, announced the launch of Sora 2, an innovative app now available on iOS in the US and Canada. Promising to expand quickly, this launch allows ChatGPT Pro subscribers to utilize the groundbreaking features of Sora 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:43 IST
OpenAI's Sora 2 Set to Revolutionize AI Interactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has revealed the launch of Sora 2, an iOS application crafted to enhance AI interactions. Currently accessible in the US and Canada, the app promises to deliver advanced features for ChatGPT Pro subscribers.

Altman highlighted the rapid expansion plans, emphasizing OpenAI's commitment to broadening the availability of Sora 2. This aligns with OpenAI's mission to wield groundbreaking technology tools across the globe.

With the Sora 2 app, OpenAI is set to offer users enhanced functionality and advanced interactive capabilities, making significant strides in artificial intelligence applications for professional environments.

TRENDING

1
Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

 India
2
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

 Global
3
Ryder Cup Chaos: McIlroy's Tense Encounter at Bethpage

Ryder Cup Chaos: McIlroy's Tense Encounter at Bethpage

 United States
4
Kylian Mbappé's Hat Trick Ignites Real Madrid's Resounding Victory in Kazakhstan

Kylian Mbappé's Hat Trick Ignites Real Madrid's Resounding Victory in Kazakh...

 Kazakhstan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025