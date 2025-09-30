OpenAI's Sora 2 Set to Revolutionize AI Interactions

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has revealed the launch of Sora 2, an iOS application crafted to enhance AI interactions. Currently accessible in the US and Canada, the app promises to deliver advanced features for ChatGPT Pro subscribers.

Altman highlighted the rapid expansion plans, emphasizing OpenAI's commitment to broadening the availability of Sora 2. This aligns with OpenAI's mission to wield groundbreaking technology tools across the globe.

With the Sora 2 app, OpenAI is set to offer users enhanced functionality and advanced interactive capabilities, making significant strides in artificial intelligence applications for professional environments.