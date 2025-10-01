South Korea's AI Surge: Samsung and SK Hynix Partner with OpenAI

In a landmark collaboration, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have committed to supplying memory chips to OpenAI's expansive projects, marking a significant development in South Korea's AI ambitions. The two companies will join forces to support OpenAI's Stargate initiative, aimed at making South Korea a pivotal AI hub in Asia.

Unveiled on Wednesday during a meeting between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and industry leaders, the project entails building two data centers in South Korea. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to position South Korea at the forefront of AI technology, with the nation home to the second-largest number of ChatGPT subscribers in the world, following the United States.

Under the project, South Korea plans to produce 900,000 semiconductor wafers by 2029, while also boosting local chip industry growth. The Stargate project's expansion plan includes contributions from major global players such as SoftBank and Oracle, ensuring that the U.S. maintains leadership in artificial intelligence innovation.

