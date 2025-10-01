Left Menu

South Korea's AI Surge: Samsung and SK Hynix Partner with OpenAI

Samsung and SK Hynix have signed agreements to provide memory chips for OpenAI's AI projects in South Korea. The collaboration, part of the $500 billion Stargate project, includes constructing two data centers. South Korea aims to become a significant AI hub in Asia, leveraging its large number of ChatGPT subscribers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:58 IST
South Korea's AI Surge: Samsung and SK Hynix Partner with OpenAI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark collaboration, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have committed to supplying memory chips to OpenAI's expansive projects, marking a significant development in South Korea's AI ambitions. The two companies will join forces to support OpenAI's Stargate initiative, aimed at making South Korea a pivotal AI hub in Asia.

Unveiled on Wednesday during a meeting between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and industry leaders, the project entails building two data centers in South Korea. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to position South Korea at the forefront of AI technology, with the nation home to the second-largest number of ChatGPT subscribers in the world, following the United States.

Under the project, South Korea plans to produce 900,000 semiconductor wafers by 2029, while also boosting local chip industry growth. The Stargate project's expansion plan includes contributions from major global players such as SoftBank and Oracle, ensuring that the U.S. maintains leadership in artificial intelligence innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
3 alleged Hamas members arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Germany: officials say, reports AP.

3 alleged Hamas members arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jewish ...

 Global
2
BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light

BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light

 India
3
Supreme Court Keeps Lisa Cook at Federal Reserve

Supreme Court Keeps Lisa Cook at Federal Reserve

 United States
4
Thackeray Criticizes Modi Amidst Asia Cup Win Celebrations

Thackeray Criticizes Modi Amidst Asia Cup Win Celebrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025