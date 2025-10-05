Government Urges Citizens to Stay Safe and Informed Online

The Government of South Africa has issued a strong appeal for citizens to be vigilant, responsible, and digitally literate amid growing threats in cyberspace. The call coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed globally every October, and forms part of a broader campaign to educate citizens about online safety, fraud prevention, and responsible digital behaviour.

In a statement released on Friday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) stressed that protecting citizens—especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly—from online threats requires collective effort.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can protect citizens, especially vulnerable groups, from the ever-growing threats in the digital space,” GCIS said.

National Webinar Highlights Growing Cyber Threats

As part of the month-long awareness drive, the government, in collaboration with key stakeholders across law enforcement, civil society, and the private sector, hosted a webinar on cybersecurity awareness and responsible use of online platforms on Thursday.

The session brought together experts from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), the HAWKS, the Film and Publications Board (FPB), and Digify Africa—a digital education organisation—who shared insights on emerging cyber risks and safety measures for the public.

Noma-Efese Mnqeta, Deputy Director for Cybersecurity Operations at the DCDT, highlighted the critical role of the National Cybersecurity Hub, which serves as South Africa’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT).

“The Hub works closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) on cybercrime investigations, with the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) on fraudulent website takedowns, and with the GCIS on public awareness initiatives,” Mnqeta explained.

She cautioned citizens against the rising number of tender scams, online investment fraud, and fake online shopping portals, which continue to exploit unsuspecting victims.

Law Enforcement Reiterates Cybercrime Enforcement

Brigadier Rapula Mosito, Section Head of Cybercrime Investigation at the HAWKS, reaffirmed that cyber offences are prosecutable under the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020. He also noted that cybersecurity governance will be further strengthened under the forthcoming Cybersecurity Bill, currently under development.

He identified phishing, ransomware, malware attacks, identity theft, data breaches, and online child exploitation as the most pressing cyber threats in South Africa today.

“Cybercrime is not a victimless offence—it impacts individuals, businesses, and national security. Public awareness and prompt reporting are vital in mitigating these crimes,” Mosito said.

He urged victims to report cybercrimes immediately to local police stations or the National Cybercrime Centre, noting that timely reporting improves the chances of tracing digital evidence and apprehending suspects.

Combatting Harmful Content and Online Abuse

The Film and Publications Board (FPB) is also stepping up its efforts to combat harmful digital content. Acting CEO Hulisani Ramugadi expressed alarm at the increasing prevalence of image-based abuse, cyberbullying, hate speech, and the spread of malicious AI-generated content.

He reminded citizens that sharing intimate or explicit images without consent constitutes a criminal offence under South African law.

“We are deeply concerned about the psychological and social harm caused by digital abuse,” Ramugadi said. “Through partnerships with social media platforms, the FPB is able to issue takedown notices for harmful material to protect victims and curb online exploitation.”

Ramugadi also encouraged parents to play an active role in monitoring children’s digital behaviour and ensuring they understand the risks of interacting with strangers or sharing personal information online.

Empowering Citizens Through Digital Literacy

Digital literacy advocates are also playing a key role in the government’s cybersecurity awareness campaign. Omphile Kgwathe-Nkiwane, Head of Client Services at Digify Africa, urged citizens to develop safe digital habits and practice responsible use of technology.

She promoted Kitso, a WhatsApp-based digital safety platform (076 593 7181) designed to provide parents, teachers, and learners with free cybersecurity advice and digital literacy resources.

“Cybersecurity starts with awareness. Simple habits—like using strong passwords, avoiding suspicious links, and verifying the authenticity of websites—can prevent major losses,” she said.

Kgwathe-Nkiwane also advised the public to:

Use complex, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) .

Avoid using personal details such as birthdates or names in passwords.

Never share One-Time Pins (OTPs) or banking details with anyone.

Avoid public Wi-Fi for online banking or sensitive transactions.

Be cautious of unsolicited calls, messages, and phishing emails claiming to be from legitimate institutions.

A Nationwide Effort to Build a Safer Digital Society

The government’s cybersecurity awareness drive forms part of a broader national strategy to strengthen cyber resilience across public and private sectors. It aims to promote collaboration among key entities such as:

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) ,

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and HAWKS ,

The National Cybersecurity Hub ,

The Film and Publications Board (FPB) ,

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) , and

Private sector partners including ISPs, fintech firms, and cybersecurity companies.

These institutions are working collectively to enhance cybercrime enforcement, digital literacy education, and public reporting mechanisms.

A Call for Cyber Vigilance and Responsibility

With the rapid rise of digital transformation, the government reiterated that technology should empower—not endanger—citizens. By adopting secure practices, reporting suspicious activity, and staying informed, South Africans can help safeguard both personal and national digital security.