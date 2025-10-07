Left Menu

London Police Bust Major Mobile Phone Theft Ring

London police have disbanded a significant criminal gang responsible for smuggling 40,000 stolen mobile phones to China. This operation, which led to 46 arrests, is London's largest crackdown on phone theft. Discovering the gang's focus on Apple products, investigators linked it to 40% of London's phone thefts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:10 IST
London Police Bust Major Mobile Phone Theft Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London police have conducted a successful operation against a criminal gang suspected of smuggling 40,000 stolen mobile phones to China. This crucial intervention has led to the arrest of 46 individuals, marking London's largest crackdown on phone theft to date. The gang is believed to be responsible for about 40% of all mobile phone thefts in the city, which aligns with a global trend of increasing device thefts driven by a lucrative international market.

The investigation began last year when authorities found a box containing approximately 1,000 iPhones near Heathrow Airport, destined for Hong Kong. The gang targeted Apple products for their high resale value, with stolen phones fetching up to 300 pounds each within the UK and as much as $5,000 in China.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan emphasized the severity of phone theft and called for manufacturers to implement more stringent security measures against the misuse of stolen devices. The operation also uncovered 40,000 pounds in cash, leading to additional money laundering charges against two individuals in north London.

TRENDING

1
Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Industry

Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Indus...

 India
2
Ireland's Bold Budget: Strategic Moves for Economic Resilience and Growth

Ireland's Bold Budget: Strategic Moves for Economic Resilience and Growth

 Global
3
President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, and EU Ties

President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, ...

 South Africa
4
Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Estate

Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Esta...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025