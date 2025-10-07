Revolutionizing Payments: UPI Lite Goes Hands-Free with Smart Glasses
Wearable smart glasses can now facilitate UPI Lite payments via QR scanning and voice command. This innovation, announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, allows hands-free transactions without phone or PIN, aiming to enhance everyday payment convenience and reduce banking system load.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has unveiled an innovation allowing wearable smart glasses to facilitate payments through UPI Lite by simply scanning a QR code and issuing a voice command.
These small-value transactions won't require a mobile phone or a PIN, according to the NPCI's announcement at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, as confirmed by Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.
Designed for high-frequency payment needs, UPI Lite offers seamless integration into users' digital lifestyles, further strengthening India's position in global digital payment innovation.
