Revolutionizing Payments: UPI Lite Goes Hands-Free with Smart Glasses

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has unveiled an innovation allowing wearable smart glasses to facilitate payments through UPI Lite by simply scanning a QR code and issuing a voice command.

These small-value transactions won't require a mobile phone or a PIN, according to the NPCI's announcement at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, as confirmed by Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

Designed for high-frequency payment needs, UPI Lite offers seamless integration into users' digital lifestyles, further strengthening India's position in global digital payment innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)