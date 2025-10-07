Left Menu

Revolutionizing Payments: UPI Lite Goes Hands-Free with Smart Glasses

Wearable smart glasses can now facilitate UPI Lite payments via QR scanning and voice command. This innovation, announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, allows hands-free transactions without phone or PIN, aiming to enhance everyday payment convenience and reduce banking system load.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has unveiled an innovation allowing wearable smart glasses to facilitate payments through UPI Lite by simply scanning a QR code and issuing a voice command.

These small-value transactions won't require a mobile phone or a PIN, according to the NPCI's announcement at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, as confirmed by Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

Designed for high-frequency payment needs, UPI Lite offers seamless integration into users' digital lifestyles, further strengthening India's position in global digital payment innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

