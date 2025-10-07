Empowering India with Homegrown Innovation: MoE's Push for Zoho Office Suite

The Ministry of Education has taken a decisive step towards boosting India's self-reliance by mandating the use of Zoho Office Suite for official work. This initiative is part of a larger effort to reduce dependency on foreign software.

An official circular titled 'Strengthening digital sovereignty under Swadeshi movement' emphasizes the empowerment of India through indigenous innovation. By using homegrown tools, the ministry aims to enhance digital sovereignty and secure data as the nation moves towards a self-reliant future.

Developed by Zoho Corporation, led by Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Office Suite offers a comprehensive solution for document management. Key components include Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, and Zoho Show, all integrated within Zoho WorkDrive, aligning with the government's vision of transforming India from a service economy into a product-oriented nation.