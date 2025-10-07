Left Menu

Empowering India with Homegrown Innovation: MoE's Push for Zoho Office Suite

The Ministry of Education directs officials to use Zoho Office Suite, aiming to boost India's self-reliance and digital sovereignty. This aligns with transforming the nation into a product-oriented economy, as Zoho Corporation provides a comprehensive platform for office work with tools like Zoho Writer and Zoho Sheet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:42 IST
Empowering India with Homegrown Innovation: MoE's Push for Zoho Office Suite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education has taken a decisive step towards boosting India's self-reliance by mandating the use of Zoho Office Suite for official work. This initiative is part of a larger effort to reduce dependency on foreign software.

An official circular titled 'Strengthening digital sovereignty under Swadeshi movement' emphasizes the empowerment of India through indigenous innovation. By using homegrown tools, the ministry aims to enhance digital sovereignty and secure data as the nation moves towards a self-reliant future.

Developed by Zoho Corporation, led by Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Office Suite offers a comprehensive solution for document management. Key components include Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, and Zoho Show, all integrated within Zoho WorkDrive, aligning with the government's vision of transforming India from a service economy into a product-oriented nation.

TRENDING

1
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
2
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India
3
Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

 Global
4
Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Lives

Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025