Left Menu

Tesla's Affordable Electric Shift: New Models Spark Market Excitement

Tesla unveiled affordable versions of its Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan at $39,990 and $36,990 to regain market share amid rising competition. CEO Elon Musk promised mass-market vehicles last year, but prices rose due to expired EV tax credits. The company hopes affordability will boost sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:12 IST
Tesla's Affordable Electric Shift: New Models Spark Market Excitement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has launched more affordable versions of its popular Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan, pricing them at $39,990 and $36,990, respectively. This strategic move aims to counteract decreasing sales and market share, as competition within the electric vehicle sector intensifies.

Despite sharing plans for a $25,000 electric vehicle last year, Elon Musk indicated a shift when U.S. tax credits ended, raising prices by $7,500. The CEO emphasized affordability's importance in increasing sales during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call, echoing consumers' financial accessibility concerns.

Musk's focus on affordability aligns with Tesla's broader strategy to meet ambitious milestones, including delivering 20 million vehicles within the next decade—a goal linked to Musk's proposed $1 trillion pay plan. The recent announcements highlight potential new models catering to cost-conscious consumers and contribute to Tesla's commitment to innovation and expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
2
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India
3
Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

 Global
4
Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Lives

Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025