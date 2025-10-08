Left Menu

Tesla's Affordable Models: A Bold Move to Regain Market Share

Tesla has unveiled more affordable versions of its Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan to boost sales amid rising competition. The new models lack some premium features but offer substantial range. CEO Elon Musk has emphasized the importance of affordability as Tesla aims to achieve ambitious long-term sales goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:42 IST
Tesla's Affordable Models: A Bold Move to Regain Market Share
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla, under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, launched more affordable versions of its popular electric cars, the Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan. The move aims to counteract declining sales and shrinking market share amid increased competition in the electric vehicle sector.

The new Standard versions are priced at $39,990 for the Model Y and $36,990 for the Model 3. These models offer 321 miles (516 km) of range but lack some features found in their higher-end counterparts, such as Tesla's Autosteer, rear touchscreens, and LED lightbars. The company is focusing on affordability to meet its sales targets.

Musk has been steering Tesla towards future technologies like artificial intelligence with projects like robotaxis and humanoid robots. Despite challenges, including political controversies and competitive pressures in key markets, affordable EVs are crucial for Tesla's goal of delivering 20 million vehicles over the next decade, a target tied to Musk's $1 trillion pay package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
3
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
4
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025