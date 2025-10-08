Left Menu

Kentucky Lawsuit Targets Roblox: A Digital Playground Under Fire

Kentucky's attorney general files a lawsuit against Roblox, accusing it of inadequate child safety measures. The lawsuit demands stronger age verification and content filters, amidst claims that the platform exposes children to predators. Roblox refutes these allegations, highlighting its existing safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfort | Updated: 08-10-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 02:49 IST
Kentucky Lawsuit Targets Roblox: A Digital Playground Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Kentucky's attorney general has launched a legal offensive against the online gaming platform Roblox, alleging that it has become a "playground for predators" due to its lax child safety measures. The lawsuit filed in Kentucky state court is the latest in a series of actions claiming that the popular site fails to safeguard children.

Attorney General Russell Coleman insists that for the safety of its young users, Roblox must implement more robust age verifications, content filters, and parental notifications. The lawsuit follows other actions, such as one by Louisiana, alleging similar issues and a notable case in Iowa involving a young victim.

Roblox has fiercely denied the complaints, detailing its extensive safety protocols, including AI models and round-the-clock monitoring. The company stated it has added numerous new safeguards this year, aiming to protect its 111 million daily active users, especially those under 13. However, the Kentucky lawsuit portrays a stark contrast, urging compliance with the Consumer Protection Act for enhanced child safety.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
3
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
4
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025