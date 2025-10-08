Kentucky Lawsuit Targets Roblox: A Digital Playground Under Fire

Kentucky's attorney general has launched a legal offensive against the online gaming platform Roblox, alleging that it has become a "playground for predators" due to its lax child safety measures. The lawsuit filed in Kentucky state court is the latest in a series of actions claiming that the popular site fails to safeguard children.

Attorney General Russell Coleman insists that for the safety of its young users, Roblox must implement more robust age verifications, content filters, and parental notifications. The lawsuit follows other actions, such as one by Louisiana, alleging similar issues and a notable case in Iowa involving a young victim.

Roblox has fiercely denied the complaints, detailing its extensive safety protocols, including AI models and round-the-clock monitoring. The company stated it has added numerous new safeguards this year, aiming to protect its 111 million daily active users, especially those under 13. However, the Kentucky lawsuit portrays a stark contrast, urging compliance with the Consumer Protection Act for enhanced child safety.