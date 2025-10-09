BYD Powers up Argentina's EV Market with No Tariff Breakthrough
BYD, China's largest carmaker, enters the Argentine EV market. Benefiting from new import tariff exemptions, BYD launches affordable models like the Yuan Pro SUV and the Dolphin Mini. Amid rising car market, tariff reductions, and credit improvements, Argentina sees potential for growth in electric vehicle penetration.
China's leading automobile manufacturer, BYD, has launched its electric vehicles in Argentina. The move takes advantage of the government's decision to lift import tariffs on electric and hybrid vehicles, a significant boost for the company's expansion in South America.
Among the newly introduced models are the electric Yuan Pro SUV, the Song Pro plug-in hybrid SUV, and the Dolphin Mini, all priced below $16,000 before taxes and fees. This aligns with Argentina's policy allowing up to 50,000 tax-free electric and hybrid vehicles by 2026, reflecting China's dominance in this sector.
Despite some resistance in Brazil, BYD sees Argentina as a promising market for electromobility, with plans to import 7,800 vehicles. The country's car dealers forecast a surge in demand, while the overall car market has already seen a significant increase fueled by tariff reductions and improved credit options.