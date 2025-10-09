NBA and Alibaba Revive Partnership with Landmark Macau Games

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has joined forces with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to announce a multi-year partnership, marking the league's return to the Chinese market since 2019 with two scheduled games in Macau.

Set for Friday and Sunday, these pre-season games constitute the NBA's inaugural events in Macau, the globe's paramount gambling honeypot, under a five-year agreement with Sands China, the local arm of Las Vegas Sands. This revival comes after a protracted hiatus linked to the 2019 Hong Kong protests.

Amid escalating political discord between the U.S. and China, the Macau games are a strategic attempt to reconnect with millions of Chinese basketball enthusiasts. Alibaba Group will bolster this mission by becoming the official AI and cloud computing backbone for NBA China, heightening fan interactions on the NBA app across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)