Left Menu

NBA and Alibaba Revive Partnership with Landmark Macau Games

The NBA and Alibaba have announced a multi-year partnership as the NBA returns to China for the first time since 2019. Two pre-season games will be held in Macau, marking the NBA's first appearance there. The collaboration aims to enhance fan experiences amidst U.S.-China tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:20 IST
NBA and Alibaba Revive Partnership with Landmark Macau Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has joined forces with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to announce a multi-year partnership, marking the league's return to the Chinese market since 2019 with two scheduled games in Macau.

Set for Friday and Sunday, these pre-season games constitute the NBA's inaugural events in Macau, the globe's paramount gambling honeypot, under a five-year agreement with Sands China, the local arm of Las Vegas Sands. This revival comes after a protracted hiatus linked to the 2019 Hong Kong protests.

Amid escalating political discord between the U.S. and China, the Macau games are a strategic attempt to reconnect with millions of Chinese basketball enthusiasts. Alibaba Group will bolster this mission by becoming the official AI and cloud computing backbone for NBA China, heightening fan interactions on the NBA app across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feature Phones

Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feat...

 China
2
India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

 India
3
Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Rising Opposition

Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Risi...

 Global
4
Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and rule of law: PM Modi.

Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025