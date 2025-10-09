Tata Communications' Revolutionary Voice AI Platform Redefines Customer Engagement

Tata Communications unveiled its groundbreaking Voice AI platform, powered by Agentic AI, setting new standards in customer engagement with speech-to-speech solutions that provide instant decision-making, multilingual support, and seamless integration across channels.

This pioneering platform, targeted at fintech adoption, delivers real-time transcription, call summaries, and sentiment analytics, effectively streamlining the customer journey from initiation to resolution with unparalleled efficiency.

Offering support in over 40 global languages, including Hindi and Mandarin, the platform enhances enterprise-level communication through context retention, adaptive dialogue flows, and real-time language translation, establishing a new benchmark in the communications sector.