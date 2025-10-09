Left Menu

Tata Communications' Revolutionary Voice AI Platform Redefines Customer Engagement

Tata Communications has launched an innovative Voice AI platform powered by Agentic AI, offering multilingual, context-aware customer engagement solutions with sub-500 ms latency. Aimed at fintech adoption, it features real-time transcription and translations, context retention, and links with fintech platforms, revolutionizing customer interactions across industries.

Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:23 IST
  • India

Tata Communications unveiled its groundbreaking Voice AI platform, powered by Agentic AI, setting new standards in customer engagement with speech-to-speech solutions that provide instant decision-making, multilingual support, and seamless integration across channels.

This pioneering platform, targeted at fintech adoption, delivers real-time transcription, call summaries, and sentiment analytics, effectively streamlining the customer journey from initiation to resolution with unparalleled efficiency.

Offering support in over 40 global languages, including Hindi and Mandarin, the platform enhances enterprise-level communication through context retention, adaptive dialogue flows, and real-time language translation, establishing a new benchmark in the communications sector.

