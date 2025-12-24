Left Menu

Dhurandhar 2: A Multilingual Cinematic Spectacle to Hit Screens by Eid 2026

Anticipation mounts for 'Dhurandhar 2', the sequel to Aditya Dhar's hit film, set for a March 19, 2026 release. Slated to launch in five languages, the espionage-thriller expands its reach due to high demand in southern India. Featuring an ensemble cast, it promises worldwide appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited sequel to Aditya Dhar's acclaimed film 'Dhurandhar 2' is scheduled for a March 19, 2026 release, coinciding with Eid.

This espionage-thriller, co-produced by the 'Uri' fame Dhar, is inspired by real events and expands its audience with releases in five Indian languages in response to strong demand in southern India.

The film, supported by a star-studded cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and others, assures a substantial pan-India and global presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

