Left Menu

Saksoft Unveils SakCare at Dreamforce 2025: Revolutionizing BFS with AI

Saksoft introduces SakCare, an AI-driven customer care solution at Dreamforce 2025, specifically designed for Banking and Financial Services. Built on Salesforce technologies, SakCare offers quick, compliant responses to service requests, enhancing customer trust and addressing issues like fraud alerts and transaction disputes effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:49 IST
Saksoft Unveils SakCare at Dreamforce 2025: Revolutionizing BFS with AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saksoft, a leader in digital transformation, has announced the launch of SakCare, an advanced AI-driven customer care and compliance solution tailored for the Banking and Financial Services (BFS) sector, set to be unveiled at Dreamforce 2025.

SakCare, natively integrated into the Salesforce Service and Financial Services Clouds, promises rapid and compliant handling of urgent service requests, utilizing its AI-driven intent recognition and real-time 360° capabilities to foster improved customer relationships. It specifically addresses high-impact scenarios such as fraud alerts, lost cards, and transaction disputes.

According to Saksoft representatives, SakCare's deployment speed is up to five times faster than traditional custom builds, ensuring measurable results within weeks. Attendees of Dreamforce 2025 are invited to explore SakCare firsthand at Saksoft's booth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Strikes Cause Major Fuel Disruption in Russia

Ukrainian Strikes Cause Major Fuel Disruption in Russia

 Ukraine
2
On Ukraine conflict and Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.

On Ukraine conflict and Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore pe...

 India
3
We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation with UK in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi.

We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation with UK in...

 India
4
Raging Controversy: Unrest in Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold-Plating Dispute

Raging Controversy: Unrest in Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold-Plating D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025