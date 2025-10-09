Saksoft Unveils SakCare at Dreamforce 2025: Revolutionizing BFS with AI

Saksoft, a leader in digital transformation, has announced the launch of SakCare, an advanced AI-driven customer care and compliance solution tailored for the Banking and Financial Services (BFS) sector, set to be unveiled at Dreamforce 2025.

SakCare, natively integrated into the Salesforce Service and Financial Services Clouds, promises rapid and compliant handling of urgent service requests, utilizing its AI-driven intent recognition and real-time 360° capabilities to foster improved customer relationships. It specifically addresses high-impact scenarios such as fraud alerts, lost cards, and transaction disputes.

According to Saksoft representatives, SakCare's deployment speed is up to five times faster than traditional custom builds, ensuring measurable results within weeks. Attendees of Dreamforce 2025 are invited to explore SakCare firsthand at Saksoft's booth.

(With inputs from agencies.)