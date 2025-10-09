Apollo Tyres Launches 'Swasth Saarthi' App for Truckers' Health

Apollo Tyres unveiled a new mobile application on Thursday, designed to provide crucial medical support to truck drivers while they are on the road. The app, named Swasth Saarthi, features video consultations with healthcare professionals and assists in locating nearby Apollo Tyres Healthcare Centres.

Rajeev Kumar Sinha, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Apollo Tyres, expressed the company's expectations that the app will benefit around 10,000 truck drivers in its initial deployment phase. The initiative reflects a strategic move to harness technology for improving the health and productivity of truck drivers.

A white paper titled 'Truckers – the Backbone of Our Supply Chain,' presented at the launch, underscored that 74% of truck drivers seek medical assistance using technology while traveling. As 74% of these drivers have smartphones, Swasth Saarthi is well-positioned to fulfill this need by offering both digital and physical healthcare solutions provided by Apollo Tyres.

