Apollo Tyres Launches 'Swasth Saarthi' App for Truckers' Health

Apollo Tyres has launched a mobile app called Swasth Saarthi aimed at supporting truck drivers' health on the go. The app features video consultations and access to nearby healthcare centers. With a significant majority of drivers using smartphones, the app aims to enhance their well-being and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Apollo Tyres unveiled a new mobile application on Thursday, designed to provide crucial medical support to truck drivers while they are on the road. The app, named Swasth Saarthi, features video consultations with healthcare professionals and assists in locating nearby Apollo Tyres Healthcare Centres.

Rajeev Kumar Sinha, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Apollo Tyres, expressed the company's expectations that the app will benefit around 10,000 truck drivers in its initial deployment phase. The initiative reflects a strategic move to harness technology for improving the health and productivity of truck drivers.

A white paper titled 'Truckers – the Backbone of Our Supply Chain,' presented at the launch, underscored that 74% of truck drivers seek medical assistance using technology while traveling. As 74% of these drivers have smartphones, Swasth Saarthi is well-positioned to fulfill this need by offering both digital and physical healthcare solutions provided by Apollo Tyres.

