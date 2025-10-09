Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

The Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), a network of IT firms in Kerala, announced its participation in the GITEX Global 2025 event in Dubai. This premier technology and startup expo will take place next week, offering Kerala's IT ecosystem a prominent international stage.

Led by the Kerala IT Department and GTECH, 28 IT companies will showcase their innovative solutions at the event, occupying a 96-square-metre space. The expo, held from October 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, provides an ideal platform for these firms to engage with industry leaders, investors, and global buyers.

Sreekumar V, GTECH's Secretary, and Manu Madhavan, Convenor of the GTECH Business Development Focus Group, highlighted the significant business opportunities at GITEX. Both emphasized the event's potential in enhancing Kerala's position as an emerging technology leader, while a unique pavilion design will blend traditional elements with cutting-edge technology, reflecting Kerala's innovative spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)