Left Menu

Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

Kerala's IT firms, under GTECH's leadership, will present at Dubai's GITEX Global 2025. A 28-firm delegation aims to forge international business ties, showcasing Kerala's technological advancement on a 96-square-metre platform. The event highlights the state's growing reputation in technology, aiming for global business expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:52 IST
Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), a network of IT firms in Kerala, announced its participation in the GITEX Global 2025 event in Dubai. This premier technology and startup expo will take place next week, offering Kerala's IT ecosystem a prominent international stage.

Led by the Kerala IT Department and GTECH, 28 IT companies will showcase their innovative solutions at the event, occupying a 96-square-metre space. The expo, held from October 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, provides an ideal platform for these firms to engage with industry leaders, investors, and global buyers.

Sreekumar V, GTECH's Secretary, and Manu Madhavan, Convenor of the GTECH Business Development Focus Group, highlighted the significant business opportunities at GITEX. Both emphasized the event's potential in enhancing Kerala's position as an emerging technology leader, while a unique pavilion design will blend traditional elements with cutting-edge technology, reflecting Kerala's innovative spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025