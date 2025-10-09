Left Menu

Telecom Industry Urges Extended Incentives for Local Manufacturing in India

Telecom industry leaders, including Nokia's Tarun Chhabra, Ericsson's Andres Vicente, and Zetwerk's Josh Foulger, urge the Indian government to extend incentives for local manufacturing. At the India Mobile Congress 2025, they emphasized the importance of domestic production to enhance global competitiveness and support the emerging 6G ecosystem.

Updated: 09-10-2025 21:40 IST
  Country:
  • India

The telecom industry is urging the Indian government to extend the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for an additional five years as industry leaders met at the India Mobile Congress 2025. The extension aims to increase value addition in domestically produced telecom equipment and enhance competitiveness globally.

During a discussion chaired by telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, key figures like Nokia India country manager Tarun Chhabra highlighted the need for better support of electronic components manufactured within the country. They stressed the significance of local semiconductor facilities and the need for industry collaboration to make these components more widely available in India.

Industry experts including Ericsson's Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, Andres Vicente, and Zetwerk's President for Electronics, Josh Foulger, pointed out that extending the telecom PLI scheme is crucial for India to secure a significant share in the 6G ecosystem. Meanwhile, Naveen Yandru from Axiro highlighted the challenge of achieving scale compared to global giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

