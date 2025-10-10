Strategic Manoeuvres: U.S.-China Trade War and Technology Tug-of-War

In a strategic move, Beijing is ramping up its influence over high-tech manufacturing supply chains ahead of high-stakes U.S.-China talks. The announcement of new export controls signals China's aim to consolidate its leverage as Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping prepare for discussions in Seoul.

Recent maneuvers include additional control over artificial diamonds and graphite anode materials, critical to semiconductor production, as China positions itself against U.S. attempts to curb its technological ascendancy. The ongoing trade war, characterized by tariffs and leveraging of critical minerals, underscores the complex dynamic between the two superpowers.

The upcoming summit anticipates discussions not only on trade but also on sensitive geopolitical issues like Taiwan and balanced economic exchanges. With a tariff truce expiration looming, these talks are pivotal in defining the future trajectory of the U.S.-China relationship, while both nations seek technological and economic supremacy.

