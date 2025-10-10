Left Menu

Strategic Manoeuvres: U.S.-China Trade War and Technology Tug-of-War

As U.S. and Chinese leaders prepare for talks, Beijing is strengthening its control over high-tech supply chains through new export controls. The ongoing trade war, marked by tariffs and mineral restrictions, highlights tensions surrounding semiconductors, Taiwanese independence, and balanced trade, all amid the looming expiration of a tariff truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:42 IST
Strategic Manoeuvres: U.S.-China Trade War and Technology Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Beijing is ramping up its influence over high-tech manufacturing supply chains ahead of high-stakes U.S.-China talks. The announcement of new export controls signals China's aim to consolidate its leverage as Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping prepare for discussions in Seoul.

Recent maneuvers include additional control over artificial diamonds and graphite anode materials, critical to semiconductor production, as China positions itself against U.S. attempts to curb its technological ascendancy. The ongoing trade war, characterized by tariffs and leveraging of critical minerals, underscores the complex dynamic between the two superpowers.

The upcoming summit anticipates discussions not only on trade but also on sensitive geopolitical issues like Taiwan and balanced economic exchanges. With a tariff truce expiration looming, these talks are pivotal in defining the future trajectory of the U.S.-China relationship, while both nations seek technological and economic supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US envoy to India Sergio Gor and Dy Secretary Michael Rigas visiting India from Oct 9-14: US statement.

US envoy to India Sergio Gor and Dy Secretary Michael Rigas visiting India f...

 India
2
Kerala HC orders crime branch to lodge case in connection with misappropriation of gold and launch probe.

Kerala HC orders crime branch to lodge case in connection with misappropriat...

 India
3
West Bengal Minister's Premises Raided Amid Growing Recruitment Scam Probe

West Bengal Minister's Premises Raided Amid Growing Recruitment Scam Probe

 India
4
Taiwan's T-Dome: A New Era of Air Defense

Taiwan's T-Dome: A New Era of Air Defense

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025