Historic Data Center Project: OpenAI and Sur Energy Collaborate for Argentina's Tech Future

OpenAI has teamed up with Sur Energy for an ambitious project aimed at building a data center in Argentina, potentially marking a significant technological leap for the nation. This venture will require an unprecedented investment of up to $25 billion, according to statements from Argentina's government released on Friday.

The proposed data center is expected to have a substantial capacity of 500 megawatts, specifically tailored to support advanced artificial intelligence computations. Such a large-scale facility underlines the project's pivotal role in fortifying Argentina's position in technology and energy sectors.

Benefiting from the RIGI tax break framework, which was introduced last year, this project could set a precedent as one of the largest technology and energy infrastructure developments in Argentina's history. If realized, it would greatly enhance the country's capability in supporting cutting-edge AI technologies.

