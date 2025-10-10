Historic Data Center Project: OpenAI and Sur Energy Collaborate for Argentina's Tech Future
OpenAI and Sur Energy aim to establish a $25 billion data center in Argentina, supporting AI computing. The project will have a capacity of 500 megawatts and benefit from Argentina's RIGI tax breaks, marking a major milestone in the country's technological and energy infrastructure development.
OpenAI has teamed up with Sur Energy for an ambitious project aimed at building a data center in Argentina, potentially marking a significant technological leap for the nation. This venture will require an unprecedented investment of up to $25 billion, according to statements from Argentina's government released on Friday.
The proposed data center is expected to have a substantial capacity of 500 megawatts, specifically tailored to support advanced artificial intelligence computations. Such a large-scale facility underlines the project's pivotal role in fortifying Argentina's position in technology and energy sectors.
Benefiting from the RIGI tax break framework, which was introduced last year, this project could set a precedent as one of the largest technology and energy infrastructure developments in Argentina's history. If realized, it would greatly enhance the country's capability in supporting cutting-edge AI technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ramaphosa Secures €11.5bn EU Investment to Power South Africa’s Green Future
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Spurs Massive Investment in North Gujarat
DHS Expands Smart Wall with $4.5 Billion Investment
Malaysia's Ambitious Economic Overhaul: Tax Reforms and Strategic Investments Chart Future Course
Google's Rs 88,000 Crore Investment - A New Technological Era in Vizag