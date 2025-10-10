Left Menu

Historic Data Center Project: OpenAI and Sur Energy Collaborate for Argentina's Tech Future

OpenAI and Sur Energy aim to establish a $25 billion data center in Argentina, supporting AI computing. The project will have a capacity of 500 megawatts and benefit from Argentina's RIGI tax breaks, marking a major milestone in the country's technological and energy infrastructure development.

Updated: 10-10-2025 22:00 IST
OpenAI has teamed up with Sur Energy for an ambitious project aimed at building a data center in Argentina, potentially marking a significant technological leap for the nation. This venture will require an unprecedented investment of up to $25 billion, according to statements from Argentina's government released on Friday.

The proposed data center is expected to have a substantial capacity of 500 megawatts, specifically tailored to support advanced artificial intelligence computations. Such a large-scale facility underlines the project's pivotal role in fortifying Argentina's position in technology and energy sectors.

Benefiting from the RIGI tax break framework, which was introduced last year, this project could set a precedent as one of the largest technology and energy infrastructure developments in Argentina's history. If realized, it would greatly enhance the country's capability in supporting cutting-edge AI technologies.

