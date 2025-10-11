Trump Reignites Trade War as Tensions Soar Between Washington and Beijing

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled the trade war with China, imposing steep tariff hikes on imports from Beijing. The decision marks the end of a fragile economic truce between the two global powerhouses.

The president announced a 100% tariff on U.S.-bound Chinese exports as well as new export controls on critical software. Trump's move was a direct response to China's recent expansion of its rare earth element export controls, a sector where China remains dominant.

Markets responded swiftly, with the S&P 500 Index experiencing its most significant drop since April, driving investors toward safer assets. Tensions threaten to unravel efforts for diplomacy as experts warn the economic detente may not survive.

