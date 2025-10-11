Left Menu

Trump Reignites Trade War as Tensions Soar Between Washington and Beijing

U.S. President Donald Trump reignited trade tensions with China, increasing tariffs on Chinese exports and introducing export controls. His reaction followed China's restriction on rare earth element exports. Financial markets reacted negatively as diplomatic relations and the economic truce between the two countries were strained.

U.S. President

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled the trade war with China, imposing steep tariff hikes on imports from Beijing. The decision marks the end of a fragile economic truce between the two global powerhouses.

The president announced a 100% tariff on U.S.-bound Chinese exports as well as new export controls on critical software. Trump's move was a direct response to China's recent expansion of its rare earth element export controls, a sector where China remains dominant.

Markets responded swiftly, with the S&P 500 Index experiencing its most significant drop since April, driving investors toward safer assets. Tensions threaten to unravel efforts for diplomacy as experts warn the economic detente may not survive.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

