Revolutionizing the Outdoors: DOOGEE's Tech Marvels at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

DOOGEE unveils its latest rugged technology at GITEX GLOBAL 2025. The event, from October 13-17, highlights devices built for reliability in harsh environments, including the V Max Series, Shield Series, Anywise W1 Pro, and BoneAir Swim headphones, offering durable and innovative solutions for explorers and adventurers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:23 IST
In October, DOOGEE is set to transform the tech landscape at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 with its innovative, rugged technology emphasized for outdoor enthusiasts. The event, occurring from the 13th to the 17th, promises a showcase of the brand's commitment to integrating technology with nature.

Central to this exhibition will be DOOGEE's 'Tech For Nature' concept. The introduction of robust devices designed for durability in extreme environments marks a step forward for adventurers, scientists, and rescue workers. Each device offers connectivity and security despite harsh conditions, embodying the spirit of exploration.

The lineup features the V Max Series with exceptional battery life and HD cameras, the Shield Series' S200 Ultra with its fortified frame, the precision-mapping Anywise W1 Pro watch, and the BoneAir Swim headphones, offering music enjoyment with situational awareness. Each product underscores DOOGEE's adaptability in meeting unique field challenges.

