AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming Telecom Networks with Self-Healing Capabilities

At the India Mobile Congress 2025, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on telecom networks, envisioning a future with self-healing capabilities and enhanced customer service.

Mittal outlined the government's strategy to align with technological advancements in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), emphasizing AI's critical role in the transition from 5G to 6G. He warned of potential risks associated with AI misuse, such as deep fakes and financial fraud.

Mittal showcased the Department of Telecom's AI-based tool, which has prevented significant financial fraud through collaboration with apps like PhonePe and Paytm. He further detailed India's efforts in fostering an inclusive and secure AI ecosystem, advancing standards and governance through international platforms.

